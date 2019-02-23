Josh Malihabadi’s death anniversary observed

Rawalpindi

In collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), the Josh Adabi Foundation & Josh Memorial Committee on Saturday organized Josh Qaumi Adabi Conference to observe 37th death anniversary of revolutionary poet Hazrat Josh Malihabadi.

The ceremony was presided over by renowned poet and intellectual Prof Dr Maqsood Jafferi while anchored by Prof Naushaba Qudwai.

The conference was also addressed by Farrukh Jamal, Tabassum Ikhlaq, Firdous Alam, Farkhanda Shamim, Ikhlaq Zaidi, Prof Asad Manzoor Hashmi and Mir Aslam Hussain Sahar. The speakers threw light on life and poetry of Josh Malihabadi.—INP

