Ireland’s left-arm pacer Joshua (Josh) Little will not represent Multan Sultans in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

The 23-year-old reportedly suffered a hamstring strain while representing Pretoria Capitals in the recently concluded SA20 competition. Cricket Ireland has decided not to risk their seamer ahead of a busy schedule and on its advice, Little has returned to Ireland for rest and recovery.

Josh Little was selected in the Platinum Category by the Multan Sultans for PSL 8 but the bowler did not appear in a single game for the last year’s finalists.

Despite his absence, the Sultans have not missed a beat as they currently sit top of the PSL 8 table after 4 wins from their 5 games.

Mark Rausa, Head of Sport Science, Physiotherapy and Medical Services for Cricket Ireland said:

“Josh reported experiencing some tightness in his hamstring towards the end of his time in the SA20 League,”

“Out of an abundance of caution, Josh decided to return home for further tests and treatment with the Cricket Ireland medical team.”

Josh Little has caught the eyes of the franchise cricket world after playing a starring role in Ireland’s T20 World Cup campaign. His performances have led to contract offers from IPL, UAE’s T10 league, and the Lanka Premier League alongside the PSL.