Jornalists are fornt line fighters with pandemic: Agha

Sawan Khaskheli Badin

Jornalists are fornt line fighters with pandemic and always played pivotal role to make aware the people of COVID-19 & disseminated the true information to the masses.

These views were expressed by Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner, Badin while chairing an important meeting of the journalists, district Badin held in Darbar Hall Badin on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner said that nation believes the journalists as true and committed hard workers who paid duties for the welfare and protection of the nation with honesty and efficiency and never avoid to sacrifice their lives for betterment and protection of the nation.

He expressed that during the smart lock down, following the SOPs, and administering the vaccine, journalists always provided true information to the nation.

He said that nation always respect the journalists, doctors, nurses, paramedics, police, Pak Army and Rangers who are playing their important role for serving and facilitating the nation in their irony days.

Mr. Agha Shahnawaz Khan directed the health department authorities to assure the vaccine to the journalists of above age of 40 on the priority basis with establishing separate corners for journalists.