Jorge Vilda has decided to leave out the disgruntled contingent from the Spain squad which will take on USA and Sweden next month.

The omitted names include Barcelona’s Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Claudia Pina, Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey, Sandra Panos, Atletico Madrid’s Ainhoa Moraza and Lola Gallardo, Manchester United’s Ona Batlle and Lucia Garcia, Manchester City’s Leila Ouahabi and Laia Aleixandri and Real Sociedad’s Nerea Eizaguirre and Amaiur Sarriegi.

The Spanish football team was thrown into chaos recently with 15 of its players threatening to quit the team if Vilda was not removed from his post as the team’s coach. The players were not named in reports but their threat did not seem to work with the Spanish FA (RFEF) siding with Vilda even if it meant fielding one of the most inexperienced squads in international fixtures.

“This mess is hurting Spanish football. It’s a worldwide embarrassment,” Vilda told a news conference.

“I’m confused because I don’t know what the players are demanding. I wish there had been more clarity.

“I’d prefer it if they had told me in person and then I’m sure we wouldn’t be in this situation. It’s as simple as that.”

The 41-year-old also defended himself against claims that he was accused of including his management of injuries, the atmosphere in the locker room, the team selection and training sessions.

“You can talk to me, I’m here 24 hours a day to speak and to express opinions. I’m always open to dialogue,” Vilda added.

Spain’s squad for Sweden and the USA matches now includes 23 players, five of which – Enith Salon, Ana Tejada, Maria Mendez, Nuria Rabano and Ane Azcona- have been called up for the first time.

Jorge Vilda led Spain to the quarterfinals of the Euros this year, however, that squad looked much different than their current one.

Goalkeepers: Misa Rodriquez (Real Madrid), Sun Quinones (Athletic Club), Enith Salon (Valencia).

Defenders: Oihane Hernandez (Athletic Club), Ivana Andres (Real Madrid), Ana Tejada (Real Sociedad), Rocio Galvez (Real Madrid), Maria Mendez (Levante), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Nuria Rabano (Barcelona), Lucía Rodríguez (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Anna Torroda (Valencia), Maitane Lopez (Atletico Madrid), Irene Guerrero (Levante), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid), Andrea Sánchez Falcón (Club America).

Forwards: Marta Cardona (Real Madrid), Ane Azkona (Athletic Club), Esther Gonzalez (Real Madrid), Alba Redondo (Levante), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid).