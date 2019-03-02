Jordanian King offers mediation in Pak-India crisis

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jordanian King Abdullah II made a phone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and conveyed his concern over the escalating situation between Pakistan and India.

He congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his Statesman-like approach towards handling this difficult situation.

He also offered Jordan’s mediation to help de-escalate the crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed King Abdullah II about his initiatives to maintain peace between Pakistan and India for the sake of the people of the two countries and the region.

Share on: WhatsApp