Jordanian King applauds Pak role in Muslims’ issues

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

King of Jordan Abdullah II who held a meeting with President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday lauded Pakistan’s strong stance for resolution of issues and challenges faced by Muslim Ummah. President Mamnoon Hussain highlighted the long-standing issues of Kashmir and Palestine, saying their resolution was imperative for international peace and security.

The two leaders while agreeing to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, education and culture, said that Pakistan and Jordan can benefit from the experiences of each other in various fields.

King Abdullah II of Jordan, who was here on a two-day visit, was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. General Mahmoud A Freihat and other senior officials.

Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan, Foreign Secretary and other senior officials accompanied the president during their meeting here at the President House.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan greatly values Jordan’s bold stance on the declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the United States of America.

The president said Pakistan and Jordan were connected through deep political, cultural and historical links.

He said the bilateral trade was not reflective of their strong brotherly relations and proposed a regular exchange of trade delegations between Pakistan and Jordan.

Agreeing with the proposal of the president, King Abdullah II said increase in bilateral trade was necessary for further strengthening the economies of the both countries and said it would be taken up at the meeting of Joint Ministerial Commission in March.