Jordanian cartoonist arrested

Amman

Leading Jordanian cartoonist Emad Hajjaj was arrested on Thursday. He was charged with seeking to undermine Jordan´s relations with a “friendly country” after publishing a drawing criticising the Israel-UAE peace deal. A judicial source told AFP that the Amman general prosecutor referred Hajjaj to the state security court, a military tribunal, over a cartoon deemed “offensive for the United Arab Emirates”. “The prosecutor charged Hajjaj of carrying out acts and publishing material aimed at undermining relations with a friendly country and referred him to the state security court,” the source said.—AFP