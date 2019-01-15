Jordan king visits Iraq

Baghdad

Jordanian King Abdullah II met Iraqi President Barham Saleh in Baghdad on Monday, according to state television, in the monarch’s first trip to Iraq in more than a decade.

The visit is the latest in a string of top-level diplomatic encounters in Iraq in recent weeks, which kicked off with a surprise Christmas trip by US President Donald Trump.

King Abdullah’s last trip to Iraq was in 2008, when he became the first Arab leader to visit Baghdad after strongman Saddam Hussein was toppled by the US-led invasion in 2003.

The two countries share a 179-kilometre (111-mile) border, and Jordan is a major importer of Iraqi crude oil. In 2013, they agreed on a 1,700-kilometre pipeline linking Iraq’s oil-rich Basra province to Jordan’s Aqaba port, but the Islamic State group’s sweep across nearly a third of Iraq put a screeching halt to the plan. —AFP

Share on: WhatsApp