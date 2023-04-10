Jon Rahm overcame rough conditions and a solid performance by LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka to win his first Masters title at the Augusta National Golf Course.

The Spaniard started the day four shots adrift of the top spot but stormed to the win thanks to a final-round score of three-under 69 to finish 12-under 276 after four rounds and secure a four-shot win over his closest American rival.

Koepka, after leading through three rounds, faded on the final day shooting a three-over 75.

Three-time winner Phil Mickelson joined his countrymate as the second-placed finisher after shooting a historic seven-under 65 – the lowest Masters round ever for a player over 50 – to join Koepka on eight-under 280 total.

Mickelson was making his return to the tournament after a one-year absence following his move to PGA’s rival LIV Golf league.

Former Masters champions Jordan Spieth (66) and Patrick Reed (68) finished a further shot back tied for fourth along with Russell Henley (70).

The defending champion Scottie Scheffler finished tied for 10th.

The 2023 Masters win is the second major for Jon Rahm who also reclaimed the world no1 spot from Scheffler in the process. It also happens to be his fourth title this year making him the favourite to lift the PGA Championship next month.