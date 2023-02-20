Jon Rahm outlasted Max Homa in the final round of the Genesis Open to not only win the tournament but become the new world no1 golfer in the process.

The Spaniard had to earn his 5th win from his last 9 tournaments, after a back-and-forth final round at Riviera Golf Course against the American Homa.

In a scintillating conclusion, Rahm saw his three-shot lead turn to a one-shot deficit at one point before a late surge gave him a final score of 2-under 69 and a final score of 17-under 267 for a two-shot victory over Homa (68), with Patrick Cantlay (67) another shot behind.

Homa, who won at the same course two years ago, started the day three shots back but took the lead on the 12th after Rahm bogeyed before repeating the same score on the very next hole to give the advantage right back.

Rahm then birdied on the 16th to basically seal the title.

The Genesis Open also gave Jon Rahm another $3.6 million due to its status as one of PGA’s new elevated events taking his earnings to $9.4 million in the last two months.

Golf now has had three players at No. 1 in the last three weeks.

Scottie Scheffler briefly reclaimed the spot after winning in Phoenix last week to replace Rory McIlroy, with Rahm now taking the mantle from him.

Scheffler finished tied for 12th while McIlroy tied for 29th.