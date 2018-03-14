Joint Western response to ‘nerve agent attack’ in UK underway

Berlin

A German politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative alliance says if Moscow fails to cooperate in the investigation into an alleged nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in Britain, there should be a joint response by Western countries.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, have been in hospital since March 4, when they were found unconscious in the English city of Salisbury. Both remain unconscious in a critical but stable condition, according to reports.

Britain has claimed initial investigations have shown that the two were poisoned by a Russian-made substance, framing Moscow as the possible culprit.

Norbert Roettgen, the chairman of Germany’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said the purported finding that a substance made by Russia was used made it necessary that Moscow cooperate in investigating the incident.—Agencies