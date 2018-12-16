Joint struggle to eliminate terrorism urged

Observer Report

Makkah

Representatives, scholars and leading religious clerics from all over Islamic world vowed to carryout joint struggle to annihilate menace of terrorism, extremism and sectarian violence.

1200 representatives from all over Muslim world and 172 countries all over the world attended “Unity of Ummah Conference” that held in Mecca (Saudi Arabia) in aegis of World Islamic League.

The participants of the conference underlined that prevailing challenges of Muslim Ummah could be settled through Unity of Muslims Ummah.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Ameer Pakistan Ulema Council talking to media on prospects of Unity of Ummah Conference, Mecca stated that Islamic World League is sole representative of Muslim world, which has been playing very effective and vital role for interfaith harmony in the world.

The conference was chaired by Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Governor Mecca Khalid Faisal.

Addressing the conference, Secretary General World Islamic League Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Essa, Mufti-e-Azam Lebanon, Mufti-e-Azam Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Minister for Religious Affairs Pakistan stated that menace of terrorism and extremism has put on stake stability and security of Muslim world. Elements making killings of innocent people and issuing decrees for their self motivated agendas are not representatives of Islam and Muslims, said participants of the conference.

The scholars from all over Muslim world speaking with the conference also stated that terrorist organisation Al-Qaida and Daesh distracting Muslims youths and to contain all these elements and organisations, religious scholars should come forward to educate Muslims youths against propaganda of extremists and terrorists elements.

The conference also urged on leadership of Muslim countries to constitute an effective mechanism for issuance of decrees on religious issues.

The conference also adopted a resolution to highlight services of Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain and Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman for Islam and Muslims.

The conference also vowed to carryout joint struggle for interfaith dialogue and interfaith harmony in the world.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council addressing the conference stated that prevailing challenges of Musim Ummah could be settled with Unity of Muslim countries.

Islamic world from Kashmir to Palestine and Yemen to Syria facing alarming challenges, which could be settled through Unity of Muslim world, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi. Enemies of Islam and Muslims fanning propaganda against leadership of Saudi Arabia to target Islamic world.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi vowed to contain all these conspiring elements with unity of Muslim world.

Share on: WhatsApp