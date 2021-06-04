Joint Statement of the Fourth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue

On Afghanistan’s Peace and Reconciliation Process

On June 3, 2021, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar, and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi held the Fourth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue via video link. They had a comprehensive and in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process and reached

the following consensus:

The three sides underscored that as insecurity in Afghanistan will directly impact the stability and economic prosperity of the entire region, there is a need for joint efforts and a response to eliminate the current challenges in our region. The three sides noted the start of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and believed that while this move has complex impacts on Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process, it will also provide opportunities for Afghanistan and the region to truly take the future of their countries and nations into their own hands.

The three sides called for a responsible and orderly withdrawal of foreign troops to avoid deterioration of the security situation in the region or giving terrorist forces the opportunity to re-emerge and grow. All relevant parties should earnestly fulfill their anti-terrorism

commitments and agreed not to allow any terrorists to operate from their respective territories against each other’s interests.

The three sides underlined the importance of a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan and called on all parties in Afghanistan for an early declaration of a comprehensive ceasefire and an end to the senseless violence, in order to create the conditions needed for negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the

Taliban.

The three sides believed that UNSC resolution 2513 must be observed while looking forward to and welcoming the early return of the Taliban to the political mainstream of Afghanistan. The three sides reiterated that they do not support the establishment of any government-imposed by force in Afghanistan. The three sides supported Afghanistan to be an independent, sovereign, and democratic state that enjoys security and stability, achieves

development and prosperity, and lives in harmony with its neighbors.

The three sides maintained that resolution of the Afghan issue should fully reflect the “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” principle. The Afghan government could play a leading role in Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process to draw up a plan jointly with all parties that reflect extensiveness and inclusiveness.

The three sides support all multilateral efforts that are conducive to building political consensus in Afghanistan, and the international community and to promoting Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process. They support the international community, particularly the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, in making a positive contribution to advancing the peace and reconciliation process. They believed that Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, as the most direct stakeholders in relation to Afghanistan’s domestic situation, should play a more important, constructive role in

this regard.

China and Afghanistan recognized that Pakistan has continued to host with dignity and honor millions of Afghan refugees for decades as a consequence of the protracted Afghan conflict. They emphasized that a time-bound and well-resourced return of Afghan refugees to their homeland and their re-integration into the Afghan society should be part of the comprehensive peace agreement.

China and Pakistan reaffirmed their firm support for the peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan and readiness to expand economic and trade ties with Afghanistan, support Afghanistan in enhancing its capacity for independent development.

