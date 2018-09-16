Joint session of parliament today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr. Arif ur Rehman Alvi has summoned joint session of both the Houses of Majlis-e-Shoora, (Parliament) today at 4 pm.

According to the Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President may summon either one House or both Houses of the Parliament in joint sitting to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit and may also prorogue the same.

According to constitutional provisions, the President has also to address a joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the first session of the Natioanl Aassembly after general election as well as the first sitting of the Natioanl Aassembly every parliamentary year.

The joint session scheduled today will be the first formal session of the Natioanl Aassembly after election and swearing-in of the new Prime Minister, Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

Earlier, the session was scheduled on September 13 but it was postponed to meet again on September 17 due to death of Kulsoom Na-

waz.

Special passes will be issued for the auspicious occasion.

All leading entry and exit points would be strictly monitored and no vehicle would be allowed to enter the federal capital without a thorough search.

Rangers officials along with police will be deployed to ensure foolproof security. It is to mention that the President has also summoned session of the Senate on September 18 at 11 am and of National Assembly at 10 am on the same day.—INP

