Joint session of Parliament over FATF today

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A joint session of the Parliament has been summoned on Wednesday (today) for the passage of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation.

According to the details, the joint session has been summoned at 4:00 pm on Wednesday after the opposition-led Senate blocked a move to pass bills pertaining to the FATF.

Ahead of the Parliament’s session, a meeting of the Standing Committee of Senate on Interior Affairs has been summoned to get the approval of the FATF-related bills from the body.