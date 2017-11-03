Joint national strategy required to root out terrorism: NACTA Coordinator

‘Purazm Pakistan Awards 2017’

National Coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority Ihsan Ghani, Thursday, observed that nation would have to pursue the joint strategy to root out terrorism from Pakistan. Media engagement and revival of culture are key pillars of new counter terrorism policy. While addressing the ‘Purazm Pakistan Awards 2017’ distribution ceremony here, Ghani said that as per NACTA’s youth engagement policy, he had visited various universities to promote counter terrorism national narrative. Moreover, I have talked to Higher Education Commission (HEC) for inclusion of terrorism related topics in the curriculum along with allocation of scholarships for this category.

The event was organized by Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a research and communication project of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer PPC Shabir Anwar said that no single institution or department could fight out terrorism from the country therefore the whole nation would have to fight war on terror.

“The youth must document or film stories of national heroes to promote national counter terrorism narrative in the country. PPC is doing a lot in this regard in collaboration with media, youth and other segments of society” he added.

The winners of last year’s (2017) “PurAzm Pakistan Award” competition were given the ‘Awards’ at this launch as well, where Safina Asghar from Fatimah Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi bagged the 1st Position and awarded with prize of 1 Lac Rupees, Shakeel Ahmed from Islamia University Bahawalpur awarded with 2nd Position worth 75,000 Rs, Uroosa Qaisar from Federal Urdu University Karachi awarded with 3rd Position worth 50,000 Rs, Sundus Quraishi from University of Sindh awarded with 4th Position worth 25,000 Rs.

Last prize was awarded to Ijaz Ahmed Niazi from Peshawar, in category of Jury selection that worth 1 Lac Rupees. The launch also highlighted the objective of PurAzm Pakistan Award competition specifically designed to engage professional and amateur journalists, photographers, cameramen, students and storytellers to participate in a nationwide competition.

The campaign features first person audio-visual testimonials of these brave individuals. The series is meant to highlight the unrelenting efforts of Pakistanis against terrorism to demonstrate that such violence has no place in the future of Pakistan.