Joint endeavours vital to make country drug-free: Shehryar Afridi

Staff Reporter

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi, emphasizing collective efforts to curb menace of drugs, on Thursday said those involved in this dirty business would be taken to task at all costs. Addressing a seminar to create awareness on hazards of drugs, he said all out efforts were being made to make the country free of drugs.

The seminar entitled, “Drug Free Islamabad” was organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration (ICT) in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent and was attended by Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmad Ali, Force Commander North ANF, Brig. Mubashir Hussain, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent, Dr Saeed Elahi, besides a number of senior police and ICT administration officials, ulema, teachers from various educational institutions, parents and students.

The minister emphasized there would be no compromise over drugs trade, whatsoever, how much the mafia is powerful.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said the campaign launched by government against drug mafia has started bearing fruit, adding that the crackdown against drug peddlers, suppliers and facilitators would continue until desired results are achieved.

The drug peddlers were playing with future of youth, he added. He said, “This seminar is a clear manifestation of government vision and seriousness of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in this regard.”

Emphasizing joint efforts, the minister asked parents to also fulfill their responsibilities and keep constant eye on their children.

He said role of parents in upbringing of children in society was vital, adding that the casual attitude towards kids can end up in regret for whole life. He also advised the children and students not to cave in to the peer pressure, as it is always deceptive and ruins entire life. In his address, Chief Commissioner Islamabad asked the people present at the seminar to join hands with ICT police in their capacities to make the city drugs-free.

He said basic objective of this activity is to bring all stakeholders on same page vis-a-vis eradication of drugs from the society. IGP Islamabad resolved that his force would continue action against drugs mafia until the menace was completely eliminated. He assured parents of the children studying at various educational institutions that police would show zero tolerance towards criminal elements involved in this business. On the occasion, a video on drugs addiction, kinds of drugs and their effects was also played.

Share on: WhatsApp