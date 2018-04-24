Joint efforts urged to promote business

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Managing Director (MD) Investment Climate Reform Unit (ICRU) Dr Maleeha Bangash on Monday has said that it was quite essential for all the stake holders to unify their efforts in order to create an enabling business environment in the country. She said this while addressing the local industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in a seminar on ‘highlighting the role of ICRU’ under the auspices ICRU, the Punjab government and SCCI. Dr Maleeha Bangash further added that ICRU was a comparatively new department but it was fully prepared to deal with the problems and issues in the way of business and investment friendly environments. She admitted that that over regulations was a big hurdle in the in the way of smooth investment and unfortunately it ws on the rise in the country. She said that deregulation must gradually be promoted in order to minimize unnecessary in the promotion of business and investment. She said that establishment of reliable data base was also important for right and timely decision making for the promotion of business and investment. Dr Maleeha Bangash highly appreciated the Sialkot based business community for their hard work and commitment in order to promote the unique culture of small % medium level industries in Sialkot and to earn valuable foreign exchange for the national exchequer, despite all the odds.