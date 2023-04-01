Joint efforts to thwart PDM’s bids stressed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed the need to bring all the democratic political forces on a joint platform under a well-conceived PTI plan to protect the supremacy of the constitution and independence of the judiciary by thwarting the unconstitutional actions by the PDM.

Talking to media here on Saturday along with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Qureshi said that he held meeting with MWM chief to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country and to find out a workable solution to get the country of the quagmire of problems created by the PDM government during the over last one year.

Keeping in view the prevailing uncertain political situation, Qureshi said that PTI decided to take onboard the other political forces.—INP