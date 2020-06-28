Joint efforts stressed to curb drug abuse

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed here in Zhob to raise awareness among the masses against drug addiction in the society. In this connection, a seminar was organized under the auspices of AWARE organization.

Former ameer JI Maulana Maula Dad Kakar was the chief guest of the event. General Manager National Commission for Human Development A.Razzaq Kakar, District Coordinator Balochistan Rural Support Programme Quttab Mandokhail, journalist Rafiullah Mandokhail, Arif Sherani, Zahid Sherani, Mehmood Kharoti, Khudai Noor Mandokhail, youth and students in large number attended the event despite sizzling heat.

Addressing on the occasion, Maulana Maula Dad Kakar, A.Razzaq Kakar and Quttab Mandokhail said that every year the June 26th was observed as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking across the world. Holding seminar by AWARE amid battling Covid-19 was quite appreciative. They said unemployment, illiteracy, unrest and drug abuse were the major social problems of our society. They stressed the need for a greater role of all stakeholders to rid the society of drug menace.

The speakers expressed deep concern over the increasing drug abuse and urged measures to scale up awareness regarding harmful effects of narcotics on the society. They also urged the young participants to join hands against drug addiction. “According to survey, around seven million people are drug addicts in the country, while a local survey shows that in Zhob district, 350-400 young people were Shisha users,” They added.