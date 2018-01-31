Joint efforts stressed for happy peaceful society

Hyderabad

The speakers at a seminar have underlined the need of combined efforts for spreading the message of love and peace in order to ensure a peaceful, happy and progressive society. They said that Pakistan is peace-loving state possessing culture characterized pre-dominantly by core human values and essential humanitarian traditions like peaceful co-existence, social harmony, tolerance, and respect for civil liberties, secularism, love and welfare of all.

They expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of three days long seminar on “Practical and Theoretical Aspects of Peace and Conflict in a Deeply Local but Globalized World” at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of Faculty of Arts building, University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday. The seminar hasbeen arranged by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization University of Sindh Jamshoro in joint collaboration with Higher Education Commission Islamabad, Shams-ul-Ulama Mirza Kalich Baig Chair, Centre for Physical Education, Health and Sports Science and Institute of Imagine Technology Qasimabad.

Dr. Ziaul Haq of International Islamic University Islamabad while delivering his speech on Paigham-e-Pakistan said that the objective of creating Pakistan was to make a true Islamic welfare state with peace and love as well as protection of the rights of the people both Muslims and Non-Muslims. However he said that delay in forming the national narrative into this direction, the country suffered great losses with conflicts on the basis of fundamentalism, extremism and sectarianism. The country had witnessed lot of bloodshed as a result of terrorism and there is need to bring peace and tranquility, he said and added that around two thousand “Ulama” and “Muftis” had signed a joint “Fatwa” declaring terrorism in the name of religion is against the norms of Islam.

Prof. Dr. Salman Shahzad of Karachi University while speaking on the topic “drug, war and peace” informed that around 247 million people are using drugs of the 29.5 million have become addicted. According to reports, around 6.7 million people are using drugs in Pakistan which included 5.2 million male and 1.5 million female of them 4.2 millions are reported addicts. He informed 80 percent narcotics are being produced in Afghanistan and the same is being smuggled to world on route to Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while speaking on the occasion, said Pakistan’s significant contribution toward combating terrorism and promoting peace in the world serves as a bright luminous chapter in the global annals. A strong natural longing for peace ran in the blood of people of Pakistan due to centuries-long teachings and influence of Sufi saints, he added. Dr. Burfat traced with the help of numerous convincing examples from history the inter-linkage of essentially local clashes flaring into international conflicts due to continued negligence.

The Vice-Chancellor also asserted that peace was the first prerequisite for success, prosperity, progress, performance and productive life.

Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Akram Ansari, Director, Centre for Physical Education, Health and Sports Sciences, University of Sindh, Jamshoro highlighted the objectives of the seminar while Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Director, Office of the Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), University of Sindh, Jamshoro shared report regarding achievements of ORIC. The end, eminent vocalist and Assistant Professor of Media and Communication Studies, University of Sindh Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi enthralled the audience by rendering emotionally invigorating and educative peace song spelling out various essentials of peace on the occasion, which compelled listeners to swoon to the lyrics of the rendition.—APP