Joint efforts required for pollution free environment

Joint efforts are needed to improve air quality and combat climate change issue in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

An official of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said this talking to APP here on Sunday.

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), he said, had started installing air quality monitors in the country and enforcing laws by warning various factories and brick kilns and vehicle owners about extra emissions of pollution.

The industrial area of I-9 and I-10 sectors irked people due to industrial pollution he said, adding over 4.5 million population of the twin cities were suffering in asthma, allergy, skin and eye diseases etc.

He said that industrial pollution of sector I-9 was contributing to contaminate the atmosphere adding where 9 out of 10 people breathed highly polluted air.

The EPA official also said that to protect environment, “We are installing new equipments to check air pollution, according to court’s decision”.

Overall, around 7 million people die every year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air that penetrate deep into the lungs and cardiovascular system, causing diseases including stroke, heart diseases, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and respiratory infections, including pneumonia and cancer. In both cities sand, dust, solid waste burning were additional sources of air pollution, he added. He said Ministry of climate change was taking necessary measures to reduce air pollution.—APP

