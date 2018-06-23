Joint efforts needed to protect environment

Islamabad

Caretaker Minister for Climate Change Sheikh Muhammad Yousaf said that we need to work collectively to protect our environment. Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator Sitara Ayaz called on Minister for Climate Change Sheikh Muhammad Yousaf in his office at Ministry of Climate Change. Yousaf believed that our environment is facing multiple challenges in form of climate change, deforestation, air pollution and population explosion.

He said that we need to focus on environmental issues for our survival and for the future of our generations. Chairman Senate’s Standing Committee Senator Sitara Ayaz highlighted overall environmental problems of the country. She also highlighted environmental degradation pertaining to Rawal Dam and Islamabad and expressed her concerns over the issues.

The Senate Sub-Committee on Energy stressed the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to overcome electricity losses across the country.

The committee which was chaired by its convener, Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, observed that the consumers had to bear extra burden of line losses and power theft. The committee discussed in detail the issue of electricity line losses, electricity thefts in addition to the technical and administrative issues raised by the distribution companies.

The committee members were of the view that power thefts had become a big issue, stressing the need of joining hands together to overcome this menace. The meeting was attended by Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) head and other officials of the company.—APP