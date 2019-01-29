Joint efforts needed to control overloading

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

On Instruction of Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed, a high level meeting in chair of Federal Secretary Communications Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was held today at Ministry of Communication participated by Senior officers from National Highway Authority, National Highway & Motorway Police and representatives of road transport sector from all over the country.

The meeting decided to expedite consultation process with regard to ensuring immediate implementation of axle load rules and regulations to protect roads asset from overloading. Construction of National Highways and Motorways cost billions of rupees and that heavy amounts are required for their repair and maintenance.

The meeting decided to supervise performance of concerned departments on monthly basis and further coordinate efforts among all the stake holders to overcome overloading and making travelling safe & sound.

