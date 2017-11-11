Joint efforts to address traders issues

Rawalpindi

A forty-member delegation led by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sheikh Amir Waheed and Chairman Founder Group Khalid Javed paid a visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

Addressing traders and chamber members Sheikh Amir Waheed said both RCCI and ICCI would join hands in promoting business activities in the region and secure traders rights.

Joint efforts and steps would be taken to address key issues faced by traders from government institutes, especially FBR, SECP, IESCO, CDA, finance ministry and district government, he added.—APP