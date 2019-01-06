Joint effort will do

A beautiful Asian country called Bangladesh has just faced the general election to choose the next government. Incidentally, there have so far been sporadic incidents reported during the voting process. Such bad things are unfortunately routine in the election time. Seriously it is time to stop such menaces in order to maintain peace during voting.

Hurling and shouting abuse at others will never bring us the good results. Instead let there be good rapport and understanding among the public and the politicos. Having said this, Bangladesh is now bound for the new government, hoping that something seriously better than before will dawn on the people and the country. And this is not the end of the road at all.

Furthermore, the political representatives have to go to greater length in the matter of fulfilling the promises/executing the schemes in the best interests of the people. Of course, the upcoming Bangladeshi government has greater responsibility towards the issues disturbing the people. After all, the joint effort is the key to anything we are doing. The countries in the Asian region like Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka should come forward to redesign their strategies so that the region will see the greater growth than before on all the fronts, cutting through/across the barriers and obstacles.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Peshawar

Share on: WhatsApp