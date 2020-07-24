Molly-Mae Hague has been serving us with some truly fashionable looks ever since she entered the Love Island villa, and it appears that there is no stopping her yet.
Wearing a Gucci hoodie and track pants on a recent outing in Manchester, Molly-Mae perfected off-duty chic.
Crafted from technical jersey printed with the signature ‘GG’ motif, these trousers are the ideal transitional piece. Click (right) to make them yours.
Join the Gucci gang like Molly-Mae Hague
