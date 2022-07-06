Johnson’s government plunged into crisis as key ministers quit

London: Two of the United Kingdom’s most senior ministers have resigned from the cabinet in the latest blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership.

The resignations of finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid came minutes apart on Tuesday, throwing Johnson’s administration into disarray weeks after the prime minister survived a vote of no-confidence.

The resignations came as Johnson was expressing regret for what he claimed was a mistake in failing to recognise that a former minister in charge of pastoral care was unfit for a position in government after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought against him. The resignations were followed by similar announcements by numerous junior ministers.

In their letters of resignation, Javid and Sunak also criticised Johnson’s capacity to oversee a competent administration.

After a string of scandals, Javid claimed he could “no longer continue in good conscience” and that he had lost faith in Johnson’s capacity to lead in the interests of the country.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

Sunak said he had reluctantly concluded that “we cannot continue like this”.

“The public rightly expects [the] government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for, and that is why I am resigning,” he said on Twitter.