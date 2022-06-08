The war between the PGA Tour and the breakaway LIV Golf league is set to rumble on with the United States Golf Association (USGA) announcing that both Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson can take part in the US Open next week.

Johnson and Mickelson have already signed up with the rival league and are in the field for its inaugural event in England.

Phil Mickelson the six-time major winner, Johnson the former world no.1, and the 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia are among the exempt golfers for the US Open who are all included in the field for the first LIV Golf event.

The USGA opined that the U.S. Open field criteria was set prior to entries opening earlier this year and changing it would not be fair for those who earned a spot in the year’s third major.

Johnson has a 10-year exemption after winning the 2016 US Open while Mickelson secured a five-year exemption because of his PGA Championship triumph last year.

Sergio Garcia earned a spot after qualifying for the 2021 season-ending Tour Championship.

The USGA said its decision regarding the June 16-19 U.S. Open outside Boston should not be construed as the national governing body supporting an alternative organizing entity, nor supportive of any individual player actions or comments.

Both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour declined requests from members who had asked for releases to play the LIV event and it is unknown what punishment awaits those participating in the breakaway league.

The decision by the USGA means Mickelson will get another chance to complete the career Grand Slam of winning golf’s four majors.

While Mickelson has expressed his desire to continue playing PGA events, Johnson has reportedly resigned from the circuit altogether and expressed interest in only participating in the majors like the US Open.

One name who will definitely not be at the US Open is Tiger Woods.

The American has decided to withdraw from next week’s major, citing a need for more time to get his body ready for major championship golf but still plans to play the British Open at St. Andrews in July.

Woods returned to competition at the Masters in April, 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, then played in last month’s PGA Championship where he withdrew in pain after posting a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.