Johnson ‘looks forward’ to working with Shehbaz

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his desire to work with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on addressing global challenges and hopes to meet in person soon.

This was disclosed by the government in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read that UK Prime Minister Johnson had written to his Pakistan counterpart on April 26 congratulating Shehbaz on his election to the office of prime minister.

In the letter, the statement said, Johnson noted that the UK and Pakistan enjoyed deep ties supported by strong people-to-people links.

Johnson recalled his last meeting with Shehbaz, which came in 2016 when he had visited Pakistan. At the moment, Johnson served as the British foreign secretary in Theresa May’s government.