Johnson faces revolt

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to persuade rebellious lawmakers in his party to vote for a bill that would break international law. The bill breaches parts of the Brexit divorce deal and which Brussels says will wreck trade talks. The House of Commons will debate the Internal Market Bill, which the EU has demanded Johnson scrap by the end of September, in the latest brinkmanship of a four-year saga since Britain voted narrowly to leave the bloc. After the debate, in a vote that may come late, lawmakers will decide if the bill should go to the next stage. Johnson’s plan to explicitly break international law has plunged Brexit back into crisis less than four months before Britain is finally due to leave the EU’s orbit at the end of a transition period, and jeopardized trade talks. EU diplomats and officials said the bloc could take legal action against Britain, though there would be no resolution before the end-of-year deadline for its full exit. The EU has ramped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit, which would be chaotic for business, markets and nearly $1 trillion in annual trade. — Reuters