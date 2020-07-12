Johnny Depp denies beating up Amber Heard in court testimony

Johnny Depp said in a London court on Friday that ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims he abused her turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in the public eye.

He also said the couple’s tempestuous marriage broke down for good after an incident in which faeces were found in their bed following a party. “I thought that was an oddly fitting end to the relationship,” he said.Depp was wrapping up his evidence in his libel case against a British tabloid newspaper that accused him of physically abusing Heard. The Hollywood star is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.”