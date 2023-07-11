Sayeed S Rahman New Generation Publishing (June 17, 2021) ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1800311583 ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1800311589 Pages : 142pp.

THE creative poetry of Keats and the only well-known novel of Emily Bronte Wuthering Heights through the application of a Post-colonial concept of Orientalism by Edward Said has been evaluated in the selected book. Orientalism can be referred as a medium through which the West views and represents the East, usually through the stance of Exoticism, Romanticism and Stereotyping. The term Oriental lens used in the title demonstrates the vision of ideological truth and beauty that remains eternal and preserves itself because of intellectualized imagination and experience, “A thing of beauty is a joy for ever”.

The first half of the book spreads the magic by putting forth the critique on the odes of John Keats which include Ode to a Nightingale, Ode to Psyche, Ode on Melancholy, Ode on a Gracian Urn and Ode to Autumn.The sensuous richness found in Keats’ poetry unveils the doubts, mysteries, philosophies and efforts to construct a balance between mortality and immortality. Keats through his odes has put forth an ideology that in order to transcend the immortal world of happiness and joys, the acceptance of mortality, pain and decay is necessary: “But I saw too distinct into the core / Of an eternal fierce destruction, / And so from happiness I far was gone”

Keats’ unique choice of figurative language has been proclaimed as his secret might and poetic excellence, since it is visible in his poems where he represents the imaginatively realized truths with a gradual shift from personal dissociation to a deeper connection with nature. The shift is quite evident in his odes as Ode to a Nightingale begins with, “My heart aches, and a drowsy numbness pains”, Ode on a Gracian Urn showcases a slight transition, “Thou still unravish’d bride of quietness,” and eventually a complete personal dissociation is noticeable in Ode to Autumn, “Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness,”. The Negative Capability of Keats has been compared with the quality of Shakespeare, “Certainly, if Shakespeare remains the “National Bard”, he is closely followed by Keats whose “Odes” are second only to him with amalgamation of pessimism and optimism.

Furthermore, the critique has been elaborated which suggests that Synaesthetic imagery, Hellenic approach and descriptive nature of Keats are his finest qualities. The writer has also highlighted that the devastated self of Keats due to his miseries is quite prevalent in his works and it is well acknowledged as his Negative Capability.

The novel Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte too has been dealt in the second half of the book through a Marxist and Oriental perspective. The terms help us to understand the world in terms of power and domination. Marxism is a bifurcation of society based on social class differences and struggles, while Orientalism looks at the ways in which dominant group controls the stereotyped non-dominant social group. Apparently, Marxism has divided the world into believers and non-believers.

The character of Heathcliff in The Wuthering Heights deals with Marxism in terms of his avenge, anger, poverty and his experiences of oppression which shape his identity and actions. Moreover, his struggle for control and power over Wuthering Heights reflect the struggle of working class against the dominant class. The exploitative nature, ferociousness and resentment of Heathcliff is the major cause behind his transformation from a powerless orphan to a capitalist monster.

Sayeed S Rahman has marvellously depicted and introduced a distinctive perspective and lens for viewing Orientalism in Keats’ poetry and Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights. The author has chosen and applied the Oriental Lens to Keats’ romantic essence of beauty and truth to depict the loss in the potential of sensuality and depth of reality, due to excessive influence of capitalist ideology. Over and above that Wuthering Heights also represents the oppressed, exploited and marginalized individuals of any capitalist society who try so hard to emancipate themselves from the clutches of socioeconomic shackles.

Despite their efforts they always end up as miserable subordinates of a capitalist society. The most remarkable and unique feature of this book is that it is engulfed with wonderful and insightful derivations from Oriental and Marxist perspectives, therefore, it is recommended for libraries to assist the researchers and admirers of the works of Keats and Emily Bronte.