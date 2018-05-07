Clippity clop, clippity clop, clippity clop, went her slippers. The reactions were varied. Some scowled, some looked at her with disapproval. Others shook their heads and looked at each other showing their disapproval.

They came home that evening, Members of the committee. They called her husband out and spoke to him in hushed tones. “She can’t walk in the park,” they said. “She’s got diabetes,” her husband whispered. “She needs to walk.” “No rubber slippers,” they said firmly. “Maybe barefoot. Less noise.”

“Can’t cut my feet,” she whispered to the walls, “doctor said be careful.” “You can’t walk in the park,” her husband said as he entered the hut. “But you are the caretaker,” she whispered. “You keep the park clean so that they walk well?” “Too much noise from your chappals,” he said wearily. “Can’t you walk outside?”

She looked at him, he put his head down. He knew she had blacked out twice and was scared to go out alone. “Walk barefoot,” he whispered and shook his head immediately. He had been there when the doctor had read out her sugar count. “Walk,” said the doctor. “You are lucky. You live inside Joggers Park. You can walk all the time!”

She searched for shoes. “People throw away their old pairs when they get a new one,” she thought. The rubbish dumps yielded pairs that were too small, big or some that would have cut her feet to pieces. She found two singles. One red and the other, once white. They fitted well. She stood in front of her husband, overjoyed.

“You can’t,” he said quietly. “Why?” she asked. He looked sadly at the morning walkers. “They won’t like those,” he said. She fished under her bed that night. “What are you looking at?” he asked angrily as she pushed back the snap of a fifteen year old boy. Their son. It was five years. No news. “I don’t want to be a gardener,” he had said. She had heard the slap and heard him packing that night. “Don’t go,” she had cried. He had hugged her and left when his father slept.

“What will you do?” she had cried out as she ran out. “I’ll work as a truck cleaner ma,” he had said, “I’ll see the world. Don’t worry.” She missed him, then saw the letter. It was from him. He drove a truck. There was a photo. He looked happy. Handsome. “Ma,” he asked. “Do you need anything?”

“Walking shoes,” she wrote on the post card and sent it to the transport company address. She watched the others as they walked next morning. She chuckled to herself. She looked at their shoes. “Mine will be better,” she thought and chuckled again. She had another black out. Outside.

The doctor shook his head. “Diabetic Coma“ he said. “Take her to the hospital.” He took her home. She died without too much trouble. The postman brought a parcel. He tore it open. “For you ma,” the note said. That evening, joggers for once stopped their walk as the funeral bier was carried out. They started again. They looked at each other. They frowned. “Why would a corpse have on a pair of walking shoes?” they wondered.

