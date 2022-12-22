Jofra Archer is set to make his long-awaited return to the international side for England against South Africa in January after being named in their 14-man squad.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have included the pacer in the team which will take on South Africa in three one-day internationals beginning January 27th.

Archer last played an international game in March 2021 and looked to be the future of England’s pace attack before his career was derailed by a slew of injuries. The 27-year-old has already undergone two operations for an elbow injury and recently suffered a stress fracture in the back which ruled him out of the English cricketing summer.

He recently made his return from the injury against Ben Stokes’ test team in the UAE during a practice match which was enough to convince selectors of his fitness.

The return of Jofra Archer is also welcoming for England as it allows them to rest Mark Wood, who has battled his own injuries over the years, for decisive contests.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have also been chosen after stirring performances against Pakistan in the white-ball and red-ball series but Liam Livingstone has missed out as he continues to recover from an injury.

England ODI squad:

Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes.