Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow dominate India, England need 119 more to win

India vs England Edgbaston 5th Test

An unbeaten 150-run partnership between Joe Root (76 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (72 not out) kept England in the driver’s seat against India at Stumps on Day 4 of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match. The duo of Root and Bairstow first steadied the England ship after the side got reduced to 109/3 and then capitalized on it to put India completely on the back foot.

England were 259/3 at Stumps on Monday, needing 119 more to win. Before the hosts lost three wickets in their second innings, Lees and Crawley had put the side in a commanding position with a 107-run opening stand.

Later, Jasprit Bumrah’s twin strikes and a run-out gave India a glimmer of hope but the duo of Root and Bairstow kept India at bay again.

The hosts eye history as they chase a big total against India. Earlier on Monday, India got bundled out for 245 runs in their second innings to set a 378-run target for England.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the top scorer in the innings with 66 runs while Rishabh Pant followed him with a 57-run knock. On the bowling front, Ben Stokes returned 4 for 33, while Stuart Broad and Matty Potts claimed two wickets apiece. Notably, India had gained a first-innings lead of 132 runs vs England in the match.