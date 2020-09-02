Joe Kennedy defeated in US Senate primary

Boston

The American political dynasty of the assassinated president John F. Kennedy lost a state election for the first time in Massachusetts. Congressman Joe Kennedy, long seen as a rising star, crashed to defeat Tuesday in his bid for a US Senate seat. Incumbent Senator Ed Markey, a political veteran who re-cast himself as the fiery liberal in the race, harnessed the state’s progressive energy to handily turn back a primary challenge from Joseph Kennedy III, the grandnephew of John F Kennedy. The 39-year-old Kennedy said he called Markey “to congratulate him and to pledge my support” in the months ahead.” With votes still being counted, Markey was leading around 55% to 44%.– AFP