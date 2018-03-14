On-the-job training of NAVTTC’s trainees will start from April 1

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Improvements will be made so that the informally skilled workers are provided with certificates under NAVTTCs Recognition of Prior Learning system. This was said by the Executive Director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while addressing the video conference which was attended by the Director Generals and all officers of provincial offices here today. He expressed satisfaction that NAVTTC’s skilled youth are getting more jobs in and out of the country.

He said that linkages with the industries have been enhanced to improve the employment opportunities of the youth. NAVTTC’s trainees will be provided on-the-job training from 1st April in the industries which will not only enhance their practical skills but also increase chances of employability. Final assessment of the trainees under prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program will be conducted from 19th April which will include 90% of the practical exercises.

Out of three assessors, two will be from industry. Furthermore, from 23rd April onwards, skill competitions will be held across the country. Cash prizes and certificates will be distributed in the winners.

He said that it is our top priority to provide high quality training in the best institutes across the country. He instructed the officers to work with sincerity and dedication for the training of young boys and girls and their placement in the job market. The meeting reviewed the current situation of training and institutes under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program and various reforms were considered to improve their overall quality. Training of fifty thousand youth will start in May under PMYSDP Phase IV (Batch-02).