Job quota for disabled be implemented

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jhangir Wednesday directed the concerned officials to observe the 3 percent quota of hiring disabled in recruitment. Chairing a meeting to review progress of hiring of disabled persons, he directed the Education department officials to ensure timely payment of salaries to disabled and make possible to transfer them near to their residences.

He assured full assistance to district government for fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons and said that almost all departments have completed this procedure.—APP

