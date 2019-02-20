‘Job Fair’ at RIU

Staff Reporter

Student Services Department of Riphah International University (RIU) holds one day ‘Job Fair’ at its Al-Mizan Campus in Rawalpindi. Alumni and students of different discipline from Medicine, Engineering, Media Sciences, Pharmacy, and Computer sciences participated in the fair. Speaking at the occasion Vice Chancellor Riphah International University Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed said “It is a healthy activity to enhance academia-industry collaboration and an opportunity to find out the needs of market, so that the university produces graduates that meet the industrial requirements”.

Zubair Safdar Manager Student Services Department, Ali Raza Nameti HR Head of MSG, Sara Aziz Project Manager DiRi Talents also addressed the participants.Besides various educational institutes, management of renowned companies’ i.e. Ufone, Telenor, MTBC, Nayatel, Kohinoor Textile Mills etc. attended the fair, displayed their stalls and conducted interview sessions with the final year students and alumni.

