Job done well

Pak Army has done its job of restoration of peace in tribal areas and no words are enough to pay tributes to the officers and jawans for their sacrifices in the ongoing war against terror. PM S.K.Abbasi along with Chief of Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa did well to travel to North Waziristan Agency the other day in a first-ever visit by the chief executive to the rugged tribal areas after the army had successfully driven local and foreign terrorist outfits out of the. During the visit, PM Abbasi got the firsthand account of the army’s operational gains in the Agency once considered to be the headquarters of Afghan-Taliban affiliated Haqqani network and home to various other terrorist groups.

During visit to Miranshah and Ghulam Khan areas, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Miranshah Market Complex and the Ghulam Khan Trade Terminal and addressing gathering of tribal elders on the occasion is reported to have said Miranshah is the gateway to Central Asia, if there is no peace in Miranshah there is no peace in Islamabad, if there is no peace in FATA there will be no peace in Pakistan, rehabilitation of temporarily dislocated persons and socio-economic uplift of FATA is a priority objective of the government, the army has played its due role in bringing back peace to North Waziristan and now the local administration and political agents must take the responsibility to maintain peace and tranquillity in the tribal region. While appreciating the PM for his maiden visit as the Army Chief has been quite frequently been to FATA, one may ask the political leaders, irrespective of their party affiliation, how many of them have visited the tribal areas as the army was driving out terrorists, militants and extremists from there.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

