Chelsea is set to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season.

The Portugal international’s arrival will allay some of the attacking shortage for Graham Potter’s side which has been decimated by injuries.

Felix is set to undergo a medical in London ahead of the move.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea were interested in the 23-year-old’s services but the Blues seem to have beaten the Premier League leaders to the signature after offering a better financial deal to Atletico.

The Londoner will pay the La Liga side an €11 million fee as well as cover Felix’s wages for the entirety of his stint in England. They also do not have the option of buying the forward on permanent bases after his loan spell.

With their deal for Enzo Fernandez seemingly on hold and Mykhailo Mudryk preferring a move to Arsenal, Chelsea needs a spark to kickstart their stuttering campaign which they hope Felix can provide.

Joao Felix had a very unmistakable falling out with his boss Diego Simeone allowing Chelsea to enter the fray. But in a surprising move, the club signed their record acquisition to a contract extension until 2027 before greenlighting the move.

Felix’s last appearance in Spain came during his side’s 1-0 loss to Barcelona in La Liga over the weekend. He has five goals and three assists in 20 league games this season.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, is close to agreeing on a move with Barcelona for Memphis Depay to replace their departing attacker.