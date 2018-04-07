‘Jo surat nazar aayee’ to be launched today

Islamabad

A latest book of renowned writer and scholar Farooq Adil titled ‘Jo Surat Nazar Aayee’ and comprising sketches would be launched at a ceremony to be held here at Pak-China Center on Saturday evening.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahid Ullah Khan would preside over the ceremony which would be attended by columnist Dr Attaul Haq Qasmi and Director for Pakistan at Yunus Amre Cultural Center Turkey Dr Khalil Tau Qar as chief guests. Dr Qasim Bhagio, Dr Zahid Munir Aamir, Dr Fatima Hassan, Saud Sahir and Aqeel Abbas Jafri will be speaking in the ceremony to be conducted by renowned poet Junaid Azar. The book ‘Jo Surat Nazar Aayee’ comprised sketches of 35 important personalities including Quaid-e-Azam, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mirza Jawad Baig, Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mian Tufail Muhammad, Altaf Hussain, Sheikh Rashid, Asif Ali Zardari, Qazi Hussain Ahmad, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Aghar Khan, Hussain Haqqani.—APP