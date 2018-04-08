‘Jo Soorat Nazar Ayee’ tells untold stories about Pakistan’s prominent personalities

Farooq Adil’s book of sketches launched

Zubair Qureshi

A book of sketches titled “Jo Soorat Nazar Ayee” (The Faces as I Saw Them) by noted columnist and Press Secretary to President of Pakistan Farooq Adil was launched here at the Pak-China Friendship Centre on Saturday. Federal Minister for Climat Change Mushahid Ullah Khan presided over the ceremony. Adviser to Prime Minister on National History & Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, Director for Pakistan at Yunus Amre Cultural Center, Turkey Dr Khalil Tau Qar, eminent journalist Mehmood Sham, distinguished scholar Prof Dr Zahid Munir Aamir, Dr Fatima Hassan, Saud Sahir and Deputy Director at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Junaid Azar also spoke on the occasion.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahid Ullah Khan while highlighting various aspects of the book said Farooq Adil has in a captivating way described various facets of 35 important personalities of Pakistan who have left lasting impact on Pakistan’s political and social horizon. These personalities include , Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mirza Jawad Baig, Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mian Tufail Muhammad, Air Marshal Asghar Khan, Sardar Farooq Leghari, Altaf Hussain, Sheikh Rashid, Asif Ali Zardari, Qazi Hussain Ahmad, Hussain Haqqani and others. The book is quite readable and full of interest.

Adviser to PM, Irfan Siddiqui while commending Farooq Adil’s literary acumen and his account of meetings with eminent personalities said Farooq Adil’s style is quite appealing and revealing. The fact he has remained in touch with those at the helm of affairs has helped him in

The book has unveiled some new information about these important personalities which were not earlier brought on the record. He called the book a a “treasure of information,” said he.

Attaul Haq Qasmi called Farooq Adil a well-intentioned person who didn’t have grudge against anyone. He recalled his days at Nawa-i-Waqt and long-time friendship with Farooq Adil.

Dr Fatima Hassan said the book told a great deal about great personalities. Sketch-writing is not an easy task but Farooq Adil has done justice with this art by crisp sentences and well-structured dialogues, she said. Senior journalist Saood Sahir said Farooq Adil was his friend and his commitment with journalism was above anything else. Farooq Adil said meeting with prominent personalities helped him write down this book. He thanked the speakers for their remarks. Mehmood Sham and Prof Dr Zahid Munir Amir also highlighted salient features of the book and called it a ‘must read’. Dr Khalil Tau Qar also spoke high of the book and the author of the book, however, he looked visibly disturbed because of poorly organized, noisy ceremony that caused disturbed for everyone.