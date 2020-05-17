JKYSF seeks release of Kashmiri political detainees before Eid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has demanded the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The JKYSF Chairman, Umar Adil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities were applying all tactics to suppress the ongoing liberation movement but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

He deplored that the authorities were implicating political leaders and activists in fictitious cases to prevent anti-India demonstrations in the territory, therefore, all the Kashmiri political detainees should be released before Eid.

The JKYSF Chairman said, instead of facing Hurriyat leaders on political turf, the authorities are resorting to arbitrary measures against them to break their will. “All these arbitrary measures cannot weaken our freedom sentiments,” he added.

He appealed to the Amnesty International and other rights organisations to use their influence for immediate release of Untoo and all other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.—INP