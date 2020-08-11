JKYSF delegation undertakes visits as mass contact drive

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum led Umar Adil Dar visited the residence of resistance leader Shakeel Ahmed Butt in Srinagar and congratulated him over his release after two years from India’s illegal detention.

A statement issued by JKYSF in Srinagar today said that the delegation also visited the residence of a pro-freedom activist, Shahid Ahmed, at Sheshbal in Srinagar and expressed condolence with him over death of his brother.

Umar Adil Dar was accompanied by JKYSF Cheif Organiser Ghulam Rasool Kaloo and Chief Program Coordinator Tauseef Ahmed. The statement said that the visits were part of the party’s mass contact drive to enlighten the public about the ongoing political and social situation in the occupied territory.—KMS