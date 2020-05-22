JKYSF delegation expresses solidarity with Ashraf Sehrai

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum led by its Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar visited the residence of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and expressed solidarity with him over the killing of his son, Junaid Sehrai, by Indian troops in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The other members of the delegation include Zubair Hassan Mir, Ghulam Rasool Kullo, Angad Singh Khalsa, Advocate Zia, Junaid Ahmad, Rayees Ahmad and Shafiq Ahmad Khan.

JKYSF Chairman Umar Aadil Dar while speaking on occasion said, “We salute the courage of Junaid Sehrai and all brave-hearts sons of the soil who are sacrificing their youth for the cause of freedom. These sacrifices will enlighten the path to freedom.”

He deplored that when the whole world was engaged in combating the coronavirus pandemic, India was pushing its nefarious agenda in occupied Kashmir. He said that Junaid’s father Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who spent a major part of his life in the jails and torture centres of India, had a significant role in the ongoing Kashmir liberation movement.—KMS