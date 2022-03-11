JKT Group dissociates itself from ministers who met PM Imran

The Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group has announced its dissociation from the provincial ministers who met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The spokesperson of the JKT group said in the statement today that the provincial ministers including Asif Nakai and Akhtar Malik were no longer part of the like-minded group led by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Saeed Akbar Noorani, the lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly from JKT group, added that Samsam Bukhari and Hashim Dogar were not members of the group anymore.

 

