JKSYF continues efforts to help people during coronavirus crisis

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum leader, Tauseef Ahmed, along with several party workers of district Srinagar supervised the preparation of food item bags to be distributed among the poor and needy people of the territory. The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said in the wake of coronavirus break out JKSYF has already started a valley-wide program and future strategy has been chalked out to reach the maximum people possible and in every district of the valley. It said that the Chairman of JKSYF Umar Aadil Dar persistently monitoring the preparedness and instructions have been issued to all workers and volunteers if situation goes out of control. The forum also strongly expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations during this dangerous situation caused by the coronavirus. It also urged international human rights bodies to take notice of the matter and play role in the release of all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails in occupied Kashmir and India. Moreover, In occupied Kashmir, Indian police personnel are harassing the already besieged people of the territory in the name of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus. A video is making rounds on social networking sites showing an Indian policeman in Sopore area of Baramulla district using abusive language calling people to stay indoors. The policeman was removed from duty and charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the video went viral on social media. “A video was circulated on social media sites where it was alleged that a police personnel was making announcement in an abusive manner. FIR has been lodged and the official has been disengaged forthwith from the department,” police said in a statement.—KMS