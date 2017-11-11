JKSM leaders continue mass contact move

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) leaders, Maulana Abdul Rasheed, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed, Adnan Salfi, Mufti Qadri and Javed Ahmed addressed various gatherings n continuation with mass contact programme.

The JKSM leaders visited many affected families in Shopian, Pulwama, Sopore and Ganderbal and reiterated that people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

They said every Kashmiri has rendered matchless sacrifices in the ongoing freedom movement, countless Kashmiris have been martyred, disappeared and tortured by the Indian forces but the people are committed to the Kashmir cause. They also denounced beating of people by the occupational forces during crackdowns and search operations in Badgam, Hajin and Shopian villages.—KMS